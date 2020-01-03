Every year on India’s Republic Day, 26th January, the Ministry of Defence receives tableau proposals from states, union territories, central ministries and departments for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

This year the Ministry of Defence has selected 22 tableau out of 56 proposals for the Republic Day parade. The short-listed proposals for tableaux include 16 states and union territories and six central ministries.

Defence Ministry's list of shortlisted participants(tableaux) for Republic Day Parade 2020. pic.twitter.com/adKiUabpxQ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

According to the Ministry of Defence, the process of selecting tableau is elaborate and time consuming. The Ministry sets up a Committee with distinguished people from various fields of arts to shortlist the proposals.

“In view of the time-constraints, the Ministry will only be able to include only a limited number of proposals,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. A total of 32 states and union territories, and 24 Ministries and Departments had sent their tableau proposals for the Republic Day 2020 parade.