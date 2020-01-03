Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will be declaring the result for the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 soon. The official brochure for the IIM CAT states that the IIM CAT result is expected to be declared in the second week of January. Candidates can check their scores at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

As informed earlier, a total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered to appear for the exam which was conducted in two sessions on November 24th, 2019. The exam was conducted in 156 cities across 374 centres. The answer keys and individual response sheets was released November 29th, 2019.

The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

How to check IIM CAT result: