Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) released a notice today information that the PSTET 2018 examination has been postponed once again. This is the fourth occasion when the exam has been postponed. The exam now will be conducted on January 19th, 2020.

The exam according to the notification schedule was scheduled to be conducted on December 15th, 2019 which was then postponed for December 22nd, 2019. The exam then was postponed for January 5th and now it will be conducted on January 19th.

The notice informing the postponement stated that due to the lack of randomization of roll numbers for the examination. The entire notice can be accessed in this link.

Jagran Josh informs, “In the last minute checking of the roll numbers allotted for the examinations to be conducted on January 5, 2020, it was found that the numbers were in the same sequence as from the numbers at most of the places which gave an impression that malpractices could happen during the examination. He also added that an inquiry has been ordered into the problem and the work has been withdrawn from the PSEB director computers.”

The exam will have two categories. Paper I will be for candidates are want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.

PSTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. One has to score at least 60% to be considered as qualified and the certification is valid for maximum of 7 years.