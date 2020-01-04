Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has declared the result for the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 today, January 4th, 2020. The result was expected to be declared at 5.00 pm; however, the link to check the IIM CAT scores has already been activated and candidates can check their scores at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

A total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered to appear for the exam which was conducted in two sessions on November 24th, 2019. The exam was conducted in 156 cities across 374 centres. The answer keys and individual response sheets was released November 29th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to check the IIM CAT 2020 exam scores.

The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.

How to check IIM CAT result:

Visit the IIM CAT official website. Click on the link to check the CAT scores. Enter the log-in details and submit. The IIM score and the result can be accessed after logging in.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.