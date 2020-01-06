The JEE Main 2020 examination conduction by National Testing Agency (NTA) begins from today. The first NTA JEE Main exam will begin today, 6th January 2020, and conclude on 9th January 2020. The JEE Main computer-based exam will be conducted for the first time for BTech, BArch, and BPlanning.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.



The admit card for JEE Main exam is available for download at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The important list of instructions is as follows:

Please check following as indicated on the Admit Card: ➢ Reporting Time at Centre ➢ Gate Closing time of Centre ➢ Date of Examination➢ Shift and Timings of Test ➢ Venue of Test You should visit the Examination Centre, a day before the examination and familiarise yourself with the location and means of reaching the venue of the Test on time Please reach the venue of the Test at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you report beyond the Gate Closing time of Centre, you will not be allowed to enter in the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please reach on time. You should carry with you only following items: ➢ Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear preferably colour printout on A4 size paper). ➢ One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre. ➢ A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph). Please note that ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrollment receipt without AADHAR NUMBER and PHOTOCOPIES OR Images Stored in mobile phones etc will NOT be accepted (Note: No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without identity verification). ➢ PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category. Candidates with Physical Disability are requested to report early for facilitation during entry. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre. Pen/ Pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of the sheet and must return the sheets and Admit Card to the Invigilator, before leaving the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must enter required details in the Attendance Sheet in legible handwriting, put their signature, Left Hand Thumb Impression and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their LeftHand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged. Candidate may also note that the Examination will be computer based and hence they should familiarise themselves in case they have not done so already, with the Examination through the Mock Test available at www.nta.ac.in No Candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers. Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin.

If at any stage, it is found that the any candidate has submitted multiple Applications and /or appeared in more than one date/shift, his/her candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken including debarring in all future examinations conducted by NTA.