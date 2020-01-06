Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification for Food Safety Officer today, January 6th, 2020. The application process for the same has begun and can be processed at TSPSC’s official website, tspsc.gov.in.

A total number of 36 vacancies have been released under this recruitment drive for Food Safety Officer of which 10 vacancies are for IPM and 26 vacancies are for GHMC. The last day to apply for the position is January 25th, 2020.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 34 with relaxation in the upper age limit according to norms for reserved category candidates.

The candidates must have A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine.

Candidates must appear for a written exam as part of the selection process. The final recruitment will be done based on the marks obtained in the written exam and after the verification of the certificate.

Candidates must register at the TSPSC website under the ‘One-Time Registration’ process before proceeding with the application process. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification available in this direct link before proceeding with the application process to understand the process, eligibility, qualification and other details.