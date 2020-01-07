Central trade unions have called for a countrywide strike on January 8th and candidates are concerned about its effect on many important exams scheduled to be conducted on that day. This includes ICAR NET 2019 exam, JEE Main 2020 exam, and UPTET 2019 examination. Here are the latest updates regarding the schedule for the examinations:

2019 ICAR NET:

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a notice starting that there will be no change in the schedule for the ICAR NET 2019 exam. The exam which is scheduled to be conducted from January 8th to January 11th will go on as per the schedule.

In case of some ‘unforeseen situation’, the January 8th exam will be conducted on January 11th. Remaining details including exam venue, time, and slot in case of any postponement will remain unchanged

The notice released by the ASRB can be accessed at ASRB’s official website or in this direct link.

UPTET 2019

There has been no update regarding any changes in the exam schedule for the UPTET 2019 examination. The exam has already been postponed once due to internet disruption in several regions of UP. Candidates had problems downloading the admit card due to which the exam had been postponed.

JEE Main 2020

NTA has not yet released any notification regarding any changes for the exam. NTA is conducting the JEE Main January edition of the exam from January 6th to January 9th, 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites and/or the Scroll.in Announcements section for any updates regarding the exam schedule.