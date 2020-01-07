Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) CEPTAM has released the admit card for the 2019 Tech A Tier II (Trade Test) examination on January 6th. Candidates who have cleared the Tier I examination can download the admit card from the official website, drdo.gov.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the Tier II examination which is scheduled to be conducted on January 20th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the various links to download the DRDO Tech Tier II exam.

DRDO released the notification for the Tech recruitment in June 2019 and the application process went on until June 26th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 351 vacancies.

How to download DRDO CEPTAM Tech A admit card:

1. Click on this link to access the DRDO recruitment page.

2. Click on the link to download the Tier II admit card.

3. Click on the link to download the Tier II admit card against the relevant position.

4. Enter the login details and submit.

5. The admit card can be accessed which needs to be downloaded and printed out.