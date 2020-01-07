Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for 2019 Specialist Officer recruitment today, January 7th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can check the result at the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO Preliminary exam result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total number of 1138 position divided into six positions i.e. IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

How to access the IBPS 2019 SO Preliminary admit card: