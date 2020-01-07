Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the admit card for the CT/Driver 2017-18 written examination today, January 7th, 2019. Candidates who had applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download the ITBP Driver/CT admit card.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 19th, 2019. The candidates are suggested to go through the admit card carefully for further details regarding the venue, timing, and other information regarding the exam.

How to download the ITBP admit card: