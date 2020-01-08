Maharahstra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results of 2019 Winter Diploma examination on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. The results can be accessed by all the candidates at the official website, msbte.org.in.

MSBTE had conducted the winter diploma examination in the months of October and November 2018. around 3 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. The exam is conducted twice in a year, the summer diploma exam and the winter diploma exam. The Summer diploma exam results were declared in June.

Here is the direct link to check the MSBTE 2019 Winter exam result.

How to check MSBTE Winter Diploma result:

Log in to the official MSBTE website. Click on the link on the home page to access the winter diploma result. Select the Seat Number or Enrollment Number option and enter the required details, and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed and can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

The circular regarding the result released by Board stated that the colleges will receive the mark sheets after January 28th and will be available for candidates to collect January 30th, 2020.