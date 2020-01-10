National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card for the 2020-21 online entrance exam today, January 10th, 2020. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website, nift.ac.in.

NIFT will conduct the entrance exam for admissions for the year 2020-21 on January 19th, 2020. Candidates are advised to go through teh admit card carefully to get to know about the exam venue and other details.

Here is the direct link to download the NIFT admit card.

NIFT will conduct the entrance exam for courses offered at both UG and PG level on that date. The result for the exam will be released in the month of February or March and the successful candidates will have to appear for the interview round.

How to download NIFT 2020 admit card: