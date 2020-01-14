Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result (remaining) for the post of 2015 Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) for the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana on January 13th, 2020. The result can be accessed at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The result notification said, “State Government has decided that in respect of all advertisements where result of SBC has been put on hold due to Court Orders, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall treat the SBC posts to be under the Unreserved/General Category.”

Here is the direct link to access HSSC 2015 VLDA recruitment final result.

The HSSC had conducted the recruitment drive to fill 797 positions and this is the second edition of the final result after the high court order. The second edition has a total of 275 names that have been selected for the post. The first edition of the result was declared on March 5th, 2019.

The HSSC notification also stated, “With the declaration of above result the merit and category of certain candidates, whose result has already been declared, has been affected and same shall be reflected in final merit list.”