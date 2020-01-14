Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled the 2016 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) preliminary examination. In a notification released today, the Commission has stated that the re-exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020.

The notification stated that the High Court has rejected the CBCID’s statement which said that the preliminary exam paper for the 2016 Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari or RO/ARO had not been leaked and contested the accusation about the paper leakage. The High Court also ordered a re-investigation of the whole paper leak case.

The Commission in the notification stated that since the preliminary examination result cannot be declared until the court gives orders, it has decided to conduct the preliminary examination again on May 3rd, 2020.

The candidates do not have to reapply to participate in the examination and the Commission will conduct all the stages of the examination in a time-bound manner.

Candidates can access the official notification for the information at the official website of UPPSC under the Information Bulletin section.