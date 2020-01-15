National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the 2019 December CSIR UGC NET examination today, January 15th, 2020. All the candidates who have participated in the exam can check their scores at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, now.

The NTA had informed yesterday that the result for the CSIR UGC NET will be coming out today and now the scores have been issued at the website. The result was initially scheduled to be declared on December 31st; however, the exams at a few centres had to be postponed and thus has affected the official schedule.

Here is the direct link to check the CSIR UGC NET 2019 result.

CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

NTA had conducted the CSIR NET December 2020 examination on January 15th and January 27th, 2020. This is the first time NTA has been given the responsibility to conduct the CSIR NET exam.

The notification for the December 2019 version of the CSIR NET examination was released on September 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until October 10th, 2019.

How to check CSIR NET 2019 result: