Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a notification detailing the exam date and admit card issue date for the recruitment of Mobile Squad Constable (MSC) on January 15th, 2019. The exam will be conducted on February 2nd and the admit card for the same will be issued on January 18th, 2020.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 496 Mobile Squad Constable vacancies. The application process was started on October 29th and went on until November 29th, 2019. The full details of the same can be accessed at the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC Mobile Squad written examination details.

The exam will be carried out in a single session on February 2nd from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The candidates must report to the centre by 9.00 am to go through the security check and other formalities. The notice also has specimen OMR for reference.

The candidates must clear three rounds of the recruitment process, the first of which is an OMR online examination followed by a PET/PST examination and then a medical examination. The official notification has further details regarding the same which can be accessed in this link.