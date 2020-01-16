NEET MDS 2020 result has been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates who took the NEET MDS exam can check the result at the official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates can check the merit list of the exam held for admission to Master of Dental Surgery Course.

While the results declared include rank secured that is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-MDS 2020 can be downloaded from the website from after a few days.

Here is the direct link to access NEET MDS 2020 result.

Here is the direct link to access the NEET MDS 2020 notice which has cut-off marks details.

How to check NBE MDS 2020 result:

Visit NBE official site – natboard.edu.in In the NBE results section, click on NEET MDS A PDF file including roll numbers of successful candidates will appear Search for your roll number in the list

The scorecard will not be sent individually to the candidates. Candidates are requested to download their scorecards from website. The exam carried a total of 960 marks.