Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020 exam application process a while ago today, January 16th. The application process for the Engineering admission exam can be processed at the official COMEDK website, comedk.org or unigauge.com.

The COMEDK 2020 examination will be conducted May 10th, 2020 and the last day to apply for the same is April 17th, 2020. Just like last year, candiates have an option to apply and appear for the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE together.

Here is the direct link to apply for the COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE exam.

Once the exam is conducted, the answer key for the COMEDK 2020 will be released on April 14th, 2020 and the result will be released on May 26th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the COMEDK brochure.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. Last year the exam was conducted in the online mode at 291 centres in 137 cities across the country.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.

Candidates must have cleared 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by State/Central Government; the last two years of study shall comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.