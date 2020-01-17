Bihar State Health Society has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Test to be conducted for the six-month certificate course Six Months in Community Health for GNM/BSc Nursing and Six Months Certificate Course for Community Health for AyusH (Ayurveda/Homeopath,/unani) programme on January 16th.

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, statehealthsoceitybihar.org.

The Bihar State Health Society will conduct the entrance exam on January 23rd, 2020 in two sessions at various centres in Patna. The direct link to download the admit card are given below:

Admit card - GNM/B.Sc Nursing Click Here

Admit card - CCH for AYUSH Click Here

Two separate advertisements for the exams were released under Adv No 09/2019 and Adv No 10/2019 for GNM/B.Sc Nursing and CCH for AYUSH, respectively. The notification for the admit card can be accessed in this link.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1500 positions of which 300 are for Community Health Officer and 1200 for GNM/Nursing.