Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 12th 2020 board examination hall ticket today, January 21st, 2020. It should be noted that only college official with official log-in access can access and download the hall tickets and then distribute the print out to their students.

The exact for the release of the hall ticket is not yet confirmed and college official are advised to keep an eye on the official website, mahahsscboard.in. If any college is having trouble downloading the hall ticket, they are advised to contact their respective divisional boards for grievances.

The notice regarding the same stated that it is the college’s responsibility to provide their students with the hall tickets and get any corrections made in case of errors. The hall ticket must have college’s official stamp and/or principal’s signature.

In case any student loses their hall ticket, a duplicate hall ticket should be issued by the college with a seal of ‘duplicate’ on a red ink