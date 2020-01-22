Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the 2018 State Service examination final result and merit list on January 21st, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check their marks in the final selection list at CGPSC’s official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

Anita Soni topped the merit list for the 2018 CG State Service exam with a score of 955 followed by Shrikant Koram with 932.5 marks and Maheshwari Tiwari with 929.5 marks at the second and third place respectively.

Here is the direct link to access CGPSC 2018 State Service final result.

A total number of 814 candidates appeared for the interview round and now their marks have been released. The preliminary exam was conducted in February 2019 and candidates who cleared the exam could appear for the main exam which was conducted in July 2019. An interview round was conducted for candidates who cleared the main exam and then final result has been announced.

How to check CGPSC 2018 State Service result: