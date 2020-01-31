Friday, January 31

Hindi

Jawaani Jaaneman

Official synopsis: “One brings the charm. The other adds the spice. And he brings the party.”

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal.

Gul Makai

Official synopsis: “Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.”

Cast: Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi.

Happy Hardy and Heer

Official synopsis: “It’s time to witness the magic of the biggest musical romantic comedy ‘Happy Hardy And Heer”.

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Sonia Mann.

English

The Gentleman

Official synopsis: “The Gentleman follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.”

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant.

Bad Boys for Life

Official synopsis: “The Bad Boys, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.”

Cast: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

The Last Full Measure

Official Synopsis: “The Last Full Measure tells the true story of William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), an Air Force medic who saved over sixty men in one of the harshest battles of the Vietnam War.”



Cast: Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer and William Hurt.

Jojo Rabbit

Official Synopsis: “Jojo Rabbit is a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.”

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell.

Korean

Parasite

Official synopsis: “Ki-taek’s family of four is close, but fully unemployed, with a bleak future ahead of them. The son Ki-woo is recommended by his friend, a student at a prestigious university, for a well-paid tutoring job, spawning hopes of a regular income. Carrying the expectations of all his family, Ki-woo heads to the Park family home for an interview. Arriving at the house of Mr. Park, the owner of a global IT firm, Ki-woo meets Yeon-kyo, the beautiful young lady of the house. But following this first meeting between the two families, an unstoppable string of mishaps lies in wait.”

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-Jin, Choi Woo-Sik, Park So-Dam, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Jung Ji-So, Jeong Hyun-Jun.

Spanish

Pain and Glory

Official synopsis: “Pain and Glory tells of a series of re-encounters experienced by Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas), a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered: his childhood in the 60s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first desire, his first adult love in the Madrid of the 80s, the pain of the breakup of that love while it was still alive and intense, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema, and the void, the infinite void that creates the incapacity to keep on making films.”`

Telugu

Dubsmash

Official synopsis: “Dubsmash is a movie revolving around the lives of college students, their trials with love and the problems they face due to social media. Throwing light on the issue of phone addiction, Dubsmash is an all-out entertainer packed with action and romance.”

Cast: Pavan Krishna, Supraja, and Getup Seenu

Choosi Choodangane

Official synopsis: “Choosi Choodangaane is a new-age rom-com that revolves around the life of Siddu, a wedding photographer, and his trials with love.”

Cast: Raj Kandukuri, Shiva Kandukuri, Varasha Bollamma, and Sesha Sindhu.

Aswathama

Official synopsis: “The film revolves around Bheeshma, a man making his living as a meme creator, who wants to remain single forever.”

Cast: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada.

Kannada

Kaanadante Maayavadanu

Cast: Vikas RK, Sindhu Loknath, Raghava Uday, Suchendra Prasad, Bhajarangi Loki, Achyuth Kumar, Saurav Lokesh, Dharmanna Kadur and Seeta Kote.

Love Mocktail

Cast:Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder, Abhilaash N, Kushi

Dinga

Cast: Abhishek, Aarva & Anusha

Movie release information is subject to change.