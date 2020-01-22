Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the 2020 examination calendar today, January 22nd, 2020. The Board will conduct five recruitment drive throughout the year along with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination this year. The calendar can be accessed at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The notification for two recruitment drives, Block Education Officer and Polytechnic Lecturer, have already been released. Apart from that, the Booard will released notification for PG Assistant position for 497 vacancies, Secondary Grade Assistant for 730 vacancies, and BT Assistant for 572 vacancies in the month of July.

The notification for the TNTET will be released on May 4th, 2020 and the examination is set to be conducted on June 27th and June 28th, 2020. The examination for the Block Development Officer position will be conducted on February 15th and February 16th and for the Lecturer in Polytechnic Colleges on May 2nd and May 5th, 2020.

TNTRB 2020 Exam Calendar Name of the Position Number of Vacancies Notification Date Date of Examination Block Educational Officer in the TN Elementary Educational Subordinate Service 97 27/11/2019 15/02/2020 and 16/02/2020 Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges in the TN Educational Service. 1060 27/11/2020 02/05/2020 and 03/05/2020 Teacher Eligibility Test NA 04/05/2020 27/06/2020 and 28/06/2020 P.G.Assistant in the TN Higher Sec Educational Sub Service. 497 01/07/2020 Announced later Secondary Grade Assistant 730 09/07/2020 Announced later B.T.Assistant 572 17/07/2020 Announced later

The board has clarified that the calendar is tentative and is subject to changes in the future. The board has released the calendar so as to help candidates in exam preparation. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.