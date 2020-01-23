Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the application process for the CTET 2020 examination from tomorrow, January 24th, according to reports. The official notification will be released and the application process will be conducted at CTET’s official website, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE will conduct the CTET 2020 examination on July 5th, 2020 and the application process can be submitted on or before February 24th, 2020. The fees can be submitted for offline payment until February 27th, 2020.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class Vi to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

CTET 2020 Important Dates Activity Date CTET 2020 Application Start January 24th, 2020 CTET 2020 Application Ends February 24th, 2020 CTET 2020 Examination July 5th, 2020

Currently, the CTET website says the official notification is coming soon. Candidates can keep a tab on the official website or the Scroll’s Announcements page for latest updates on CTET 2020 examination.