Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification 134 vacancies for multiple positions for various departments on January 24th, 2020.

The vacancies are for Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Unani, Neuro-Surgery, Plastic Surgeon, Urology), Anthropology, Assistant Library (Tamil), Assistant Engineer, Scientists, and Gastroenterologist Specialist for various central government departments and ministries.

The candidates can access the details of the vacancies and apply for the same at official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The vacancies are displayed under UPSC Advertisement 02/2020.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

Thirty seven vacancies for the post of MedicalOfficer/Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush

Seven vacancies for the post of Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani), Ministry of Ayush

One vacancy for the post of Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture

One vacancy for the post of Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil), National Library, Kolkata, Ministry of Culture

Eleven vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Thirty nine vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Fourteen vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER)

Six vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

Two Vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Four vacancies for the post of Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways

Two vacancies for the post of Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways

Four vacancies for the post of Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways

One vacancy for the post of Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Three vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

The detailed eligibility and qualification for each position are different and candidates are advised to check the official notification which can be accessed at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it. Some of the positions are suitable for differently-abled people details of which are also available in the notification.

Candidates can go through the notification and if they think they are qualified to apply, they can go ahead and apply for the same at the UPSC’s application website. The last day to fill the application form is August 29th, 2019. The last day to print the submitted application form is February 13th, 2020.