Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the written exam conducted for the recruitment of 2019 Junior Legal Officer on January 24th, 2020. The candidates can access the answer keys at RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The link to raise objections against the answers on the answer keys will get activated on January 29th and the last day to file an objection is January 31st, 2020. The objections can be filed at the Rajasthan SSO website by logging in with one’s credentials. Full information regarding the process can be accessed in this link.

Here are the direct links for RPSC Junior Legal Officer exam answer keys for various subjects:

The recruitment drive for the JLO 2020 is being conducted to fill 156 vacancies of which 145 vacancies are for the non-TSP areas and 11 are for TSP areas. The application process for the recruitment drive was conducted from September 20th to October 26th, 2019

The candidate has to go through two stages of selection process, the first being an objective exam consisting of 200 marks and four subjects. Each paper will be of 3-hour duration and the candidate must get at least 40% to be eligible for qualification. The second stage will involve an interview round before final selection.