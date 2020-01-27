Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has been accepting applications for the 2019 Combined State Engineering Services recruitment drive since December 30th, 2019. Today, January 27th, is the last day to pay the application fees for the exam, which is the first step for registration/application at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC will conduct the Engineering Service exam to fill 692 vacancies under general recruitment from various engineering fields for various departments of the state. Apart from that, a special recruitment drive will be conducted for 20 vacancies as part of this exam. The detailed breakdown of the vacancies and departments is available on the notification.

Here is the direct link to access the UPPSC 2019 Engineering Service notification.

After paying the fees, the registration and application process can be completed and can be submitted on or before January 30th, 2020.

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2019. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms. The qualification and experience details vary from post to post and details of that can be accessed in the notification.

How to apply for 2019 UPPSC Combined Engineering Service recruitment: