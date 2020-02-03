The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA November 2019 Intermediate examination result today, February 3rd, 2020, as per reports. The ICAI had conducted CA Foundation, Inter, and Final examinations in the month of November 2019.

Once the result is declared, all the candidates who appeared for November’s CA Intermediate exam 2019 will be able to view the same from the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in the month of May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July and the November exam in the month of January.

Earlier, the ICAI had declared the Final examination result on January 17th. The result for the Foundation exam will be declared in the near future.

The result is expected to be declared in the evening hours. The candidates have been given a facility to register their email IDs on the website to get a notification for the result. The result can also be accessed via SMS through following way:

Text CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXX (six-digit Intermediate exam roll number) to 57575 (for all mobile services) to receive Intermediate exam result once it is declared.