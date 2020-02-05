Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the 2020 ATMA or AIMS Test for Management Admissions a while ago today, February 5th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, atmaaims.com.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national level test which is recognized by AICTE and is an entrance exam for admissions on all India basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA courses. The exam this year will be conducted on February 9th, 2020.

Here is the link to download the AIMS ATMA February 2020 admit card.

ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved.

The exam is conducted twice in a year, once in February and once in June. The online application process for the February session of ATMA exam ended on February 2nd and the result for the exam will be released on February 13th.