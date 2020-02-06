Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result for the Junior Engineer (JE) Civil 2013 recruitment today, February 6th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the interview round of the recruitment can check the result at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 1,948 vacancies; however, only 1,485 candidates have been selected for the final appointment. The Commission had conducted the interview round for the JE 2013 recruitment from December 9th, 2019 to January 9th, 2020 and now the result is out.

How to check UPPSC JE 2013 final result:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the link to check the JE 2013 result on the right panel under Information bulletin section. The PDF will contain all the necessary details and roll number of successful candidates.

The preliminary examination for the recruitment drive was conducted in May 2016 in which 13,745 candidates had appeared and the result was declared on October 16th, 2019 in which 1839 candidates of general selection and 4 for special selection had made it to the interview round.