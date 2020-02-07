Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority will be announcing the UPTET 2019 result today in a few hours, according to Times of India. The report states that the result has already been officially released and the link to check the result has been activated. The candidates can check the result at the official website, updeled.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check UPTET 2019 result.

Jagran Josh reports that 354,703 candidates have cleared the UPTET 2019 examination which means around 21.1% candidates have cleared the exam. The report added, ”Out of the total candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh TET exam, only 29.74% passed the UPTET Paper 1 and only 11.46% managed to pass in UPTET Paper 2.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on December 22nd which was postponed to January 8th due to the internet blockade in some parts of the state which resulted in many candidates having trouble in downloading their admit cards. Around 16.5 lakh candidates had participated in the UPTET 2019 exam.

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

After the exam, UP DElEd authority had released the answer keys on January 14th and had give a three-day window for candidates to raise any objection. The final analysis of the UPTET exam will be done based on the objections received and if they were found to be valid.

How to check UPTET 2019 result:

Visit the UPTET 2019 official website under UP D.El.Ed website. The inactivated button for result already exists on the website, Once it gets activated, click on it. Enter the log-in details and submit. The result will be displayed.

Once the result is announced, the process of document verification for all the successful candidates will begin. The UPTET 2019 certificate will be issued for all the candidates who clear the document verification process. The UPTET certificate is valid for 5 years from the date it is issued.