Osmania University, Hyderabad, today declared the results for the odd semesters, i.e. 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester examination for BA, BCom, BSc, and BBA courses. The results for the undergraduate courses exam can be checked on its website - osmania.ac.in.

The results for BA, B.Sc BCom, and BBA odd semester courses are available on the official website and candidates can check the same using their exam roll numbers.

Here are the direct links to check the result:

BBA(CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

BA (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

B.Sc (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

B.Com (CBCS) I,III and V Semesters Nov-2019 Results

The university conducted the undergraduate exams during the month of December 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exams are requested to check for their results.

How to check Osmania University UG exam results 2019