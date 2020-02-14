Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment of Junior Engineers in the state. The Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 will be conducted to select the candidates.

The registration and application process for RSMSSB JE posts begins on 4th March, 2020. The last date for application is 2nd April, 2020. A total of 1054 vacancies are available for Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official website rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB JE vacancy details:

PWD Department

Civil (Graduate) – 276 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) – 29 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) – 6 Posts

Department of Water Resources

Civil (Graduate) – 149 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 307 Posts

Electrical (Graduate) – 2 Posts

Electrical (Diploma) – 4 Posts

Public Health Department

Civil (Graduate) – 66 Posts

Civil (Diploma) – 69 Posts

Application Fee:

Gen/ UR– Rs. 450/-

OBC – Rs. 350/-

SC/ ST – Rs. 250/-

The age limit for eligible candidates is 18 to 40 years.