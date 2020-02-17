Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Paper I exam result for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2019 on February 15th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 46,436 candidates have managed to clear the examination of which 4,035 for Female - Open Vacancies, 41,888 for Male - Open Vacancies, 390 for Male - Departmental Candidates, and 123 Male - Specalised Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police). These candidates are eligible to appear for the PST/PET round of the recruitment.

Here is the direct link to check the notification of SI/ASI for CISF, CAPF, and Delhi Police Paper I result along with the cut-off marks.

Here are the direct links to check the results:

List of Female candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-1)

List of Male candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET

List of Departmental candidates of Delhi Police in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-3)

List of Male candidates of Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police) qualified for appearing in Medical Examination (List-4)

SSC had conducted the Phase I examination for the SI/ASI recruitment for Delhi Police, CISF, and CAPF from December 12th to December 13th, 2019 and December 30th, 2019. A total number of 2.63 lakh candidates had appeared the exam and now the result has been declared.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.