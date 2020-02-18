Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Preliminary exam result for the 2019 Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) / Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services on February 17th. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 7,455 have cleared the examination for various positions. These successful candidates will now appear for the Main examination round of the recruitment drive.

How to check UPPSC Combined Subordinate Service Prelim exam result:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Under the ‘Information Bulletin’ section, click on the link to check the Preliminary exam result The PDF will have the list of candidates who have cleared the exam.

The recruitment notification for the 2019 Combined Subordinate Service released for a total number of 364 vacancies of which 300 are for PCS 9 for Special Recruitment. For ACF and RFO, the number of vacancies are 2 and 53, respectively. The application process was conducted from October 17th to November 13th, 2019.

The preliminary exam for the UPPPSC Subordinate Services was conducted on December 15th in two sessions (9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm) at 19 districts of the state.