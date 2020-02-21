Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has released the hall tickets for the March 2020 IPE Theory first and second year examinations on February 21st, 2020. The students can either download the hall tickets from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, or can collect from their colleges.

The APBIE will be conducting the 2020 Intermediate examination for 1st and 2nd year in the month of March. The 1st Year examinations will be conducted from March 4th to March 21st, 2020, whereas the 2nd year examination will be held from March 5th to March 23rd. The timetable can be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to download the APBIE IPE 2020 examination.

The APBIE has said that colleges cannot deny the issuance of hall tickets due to payment of fees related reasons and iterated that strict action will be taken against the colleges who deny hall tickets based on fee-related issues.

How to download APBIE IPE 2020 hall tickets: