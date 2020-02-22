Telangana State EAMCET 2020 notification has been released and the application process has begun from February 21st, 2020. EAMCET is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes for Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etcetera) provided in the state of Telangana.

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the EAMCET 2020 examination can apply for the same at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The application process will go on until March 30th, 2020 without the late fees. The application process will go on until April 27th, 2020 but after the March 30th, the application will attract a late fee of Rs. 500, Rs. 1000 after April 6th, Rs. 5000 after April 13th, Rs. 10,000 April 20th, 2020.

The EAMCET 2020 examination for Engineering entrance examination will be conducted on May 4th, May 5th, and May 7th in two sessions, 10,00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm. The entrance exam for Agriculture and Medical exam will be conducted from May 9th and May 11th again in two sessions.

Here is the direct link to access the TS EAMCET 2020 notification.

EAMCET 2020 will conducted for admissions for various Engineering and Agriculture/Medical courses which include BE/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, BSc Hons (Agriculture/Horticulture/Forestry), B. VSc, and AH/B.F.Sc, and Pharma-D.

How to apply for TS EACMET 2020 exam: