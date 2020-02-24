Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the 2018 Assistant Prosecution Officer written exam answer keys today, February 24th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer keys release notification released stated that candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys. The last day to submit the objections is February 29th. The notice can be accessed under the ‘Information Bulletin’ section of the official website.

How to check UPPSC APO 2018 answer keys: