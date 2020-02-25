Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the 2019 December CS Professional examination result today, February 25th, 2020. The result for the Professional exam can be accessed by all the candidates at the official result website, icsi.examresults.net.

ICSI will declared the Executive examination result today at 2.00 pm at the same website. The website mentions that the executive result will be coming out at 2.00 pm.

How to check ICSI December 2019 Fondation result:

Visit the ICSI result official website. Select the relevant exam and enter the roll number and 17-digit registration number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed along with subject-wise marks.

The Foundation examination result was declared exactly a month ago on January 25th and today the remaining results are going to come out. The examination for all the levels in the month of December 2019.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.