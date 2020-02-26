Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) 2018 Main examination for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic in A.P Technical Education Service hall tickets have been released on February 26th, 2020. The candidates who have qualified for the Main exam can download the hall tickets from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The notification released along with the hall tickets said the Main examination for the Lecturer position will be conducted from March 12th to March 15th, 2020. The notification can be accessed on this link.

Here is the direct link to download the Polytechnic Lecturer Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 position of which 95 are carry forwards and 310 are fresh recruitment. The notification for the same was released on December 31st, 2018 and the application process was conducted from February 6th to February 27th, 2019.

How to download the APPSC 2018 Lecturer Main exam hall tickets: