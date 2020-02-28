Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be releasing the hall tickets for the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate 2020 examination today, February 28th, 2020. Students who are scheduled to participate in the examination can download the hall tickets for the 2020 IPE exams from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The board will conduct the 1st and 2nd Intermediate examination this year in the month of March. The 1st year exams will be conducted from March 4th to March 21st and the 2nd year exams from March 5th to March 23rd, 2020. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.

The hall tickets are expected to be released at around 12.00 noon, according to reports. The Times of India reports that Chief Superintendents are clearly instructed and informed that the hall tickets downloaded by the students need not be signed by anybody. Nobody shall insist for signature of any authority on these downloaded hall tickets.

How to download TS Intermediate hall tickets: