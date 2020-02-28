Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the 2020 board examination date sheet for the Jammu region for 11th class on February 27th, 2020.

Students who have registered to participate in the examination can check the timetable or date sheet at the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to access the JKBOSE 11th class 2020 date sheet.

The examination for the 11th class will be conducted in the month of March and April. The examination will start on March 20th and will end on April 15th, 2020.

The students are expected to bring their admit cards along with them at the exam centre for verification purposes. The practical examination will be conducted after the theoretical examinations are finished, details of which will be released later.