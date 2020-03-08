Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the 2020 notification for Grade A (Assistant Manager) position on March 7th, 2020. The candidates can access the official notification and apply for the recruitment drive at SEBI’s official website, sebi.gov.in.

The recruitment is being done for 138 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) -General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream,Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2020.

The application process has already begun and the last day to apply for the recruitment is March 23rd, 2020. The preliminary examination will be conducted on April 12th and the candidates who clear the exam can appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020, after which an interview round will be conducted.

The candidates are suggested to check the official notification for qualification and eligibility for each stream. A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on February 29, 2020 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to access the SEBI 2020 recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to start the registration and application process.

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for details on eligibility, qualification, selection process, application process, vacancy breakdown among others before proceeding with the application process.