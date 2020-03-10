National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the January 2020 Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination result on March 9th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at NIOS D.El..Ed official website. dled.nios.ac.in.

The supplementary exams conducted for candidates who could not clear the August main exams was conducted in the month of January and now the results are out.

Here is the direct link to check the NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary result.

How to check NIOS D.El.Ed result: