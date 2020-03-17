Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a new schedule for all the future examination. Last week the commission had postponed all the examinations that were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March and now the new schedule has been released at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Degree College Lecturer recruitment main exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 21st and March 22nd, which now will be conducted on April 3rd and April 4th.

The remaining examination which were supposed to be held in March include Technical Assistant - Geophysics/Hydrogeology, Welfare Organiser, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Technical Assistant in AP Archaeology and Museum Services/AP Mines and Geology Sub-Service, and Deputy Inspector will now be held in the month of May.

Here is the direct link to check the APPSC new exam schedule