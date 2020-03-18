Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer keys for the 2020 Motor Vehicle Inspector preliminary exam on March 18th, 2020. The answer keys can be accessed at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before March 26th, 2020. The candidates can get the instructions on how to raise objections against the answers in this link.

Here is the direct link to check MPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector prelim exam answer keys.

The MPSC had conducted the preliminary exam for the Motor Vehicle Inspector on March 15th, 2020.

How to check MPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector answer keys: