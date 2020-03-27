#ReadInstead litfest | Masterclass with Rujuta Diwekar: How to stay healthy while you are locked in
The #ReadInstead litfest has been organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 1 of the #ReadInstead litfest, we bring you a master class by Rujuta Diwekar. She is a nutrition expert and the author of ‘The 12-week Fitness Project’.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
#readinstead litfest
Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any updates.
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.