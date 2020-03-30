Telangana State EAMCET 2020 application period without any late fees has been extended until April 7th, 2020. Candidates who have not yet applied but are interested in appearing for the TS EAMCET 2020 exam can do so at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The notification had been released and the application process had begun on February 21st, 2020. EAMCET is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes for Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etcetera) provided in the state of Telangana.

Earlier the last day to apply to appear for the EAMCET 2020 exam was March 30th. Candidates can still apply after April 7th with a late fee of 500/- if applied before April 15th, 1000/- if applied before April 20th, 5000/- if applied before March 23rd, and 10,000 if applied before April 27th, 2020.

EAMCET 2020 will be conducted for admissions for various Engineering and Agriculture/Medical courses which include BE/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, BSc Hons (Agriculture/Horticulture/Forestry), B. VSc, and AH/B.F.Sc, and Pharma-D.

The EAMCET 2020 examination for Engineering entrance examination will be conducted on May 4th, May 5th, and May 7th in two sessions, 10,00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm. The entrance exam for Agriculture and Medical exam will be conducted from May 9th and May 11th again in two sessions.

Here is the direct link to access the TS EAMCET 2020 notification.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

How to apply for TS EACMET 2020 exam:

Visit the TS EAMCET 2020 official website. Click on the ‘Online Application’ tab and click on the Registration button. Go through the registration process to generate log-in credentials and use it to login. Go through the application and fee payment process and submit the application. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates should apply for this from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.