NTA seems to have taken note of the problems candidates might be facing because of the lockdown situation and public computers being inaccessible for the application process and thus has revised the application dates for all its ongoing exams.

The application process for which the deadline has been extended includes NCHM JEE 2020, IGNOU Admission Test 2020, ICAR 2020, JNUEE 2020, UGC NET June 2020, CSIR NET June 2020, and AIAPGET 2020.

A lot of exams’ application deadline was tomorrow, March 31st; however, candidates can now apply for all these exams until April 30th. UGC NET June 2020 application deadline has been extended until May 16th and CSIR NET June 2020 deadline will be May 15th. AIAPGET 2020 application process will end on May 31st, 2020.

The remaining timeline for all these exams will be revised accordingly, details of which will be released at the official website after April 15th, 2020 after having an assessment of the situation.

The full NTA notification for the same can be accessed in this direct link.

Here are the detailed application dates for all the NTA exams:

Exam Name Application Start Date Application End Date National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020 01.01.2020 30.04.2020 Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA) 28.02.2020 30.04.2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 01.03.2020 30.04.2020 Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 02.03.2020 30.04.2020 UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 16.03.2020 16.05.2020 CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 16.03.2020 15.05.2020 All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 01.05.2020 31.05.2020

The government has put the whole country under lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As India entered its sixth day in lockdown today, the confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 1,071. Out of these, 942 are being treated, 29 people have died, 99 have recovered, and one person has migrated.

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for these exams from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.