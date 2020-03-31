IIT Joint Admission Test for M.Sc (JAM) 2020 scorecard has been released on Tuesday, March 31st. All the candidates who had appeared for the IIT JAM 2020 examination can check their scores at the official website, jam.iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur which is the conducting agency of the 2020 JAM examination had released the result for all the candidates on March 16th and now the scorecard for all the candidates are available at the official JOAPS portal.

Here is the direct link to check the IIT JAM 2020 scorecard.

IIT JAM examination is being conducted since 2004 for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc. The 2020 JAM is being organised by IIT Kanpur and the exam was conducted on February 9th.

How to check IIT JAM 2020 scorecard: